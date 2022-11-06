Peña Nieto breaks the silence: “I am ready to answer any questions about my patrimony”

In August, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) informed that it was developing the investigation procedures in several files for federal crimes against former President Enrique Peña Nieto. One of them for alleged illicit enrichment.

“It is an absurdity. I have not wanted to give a media response, but I am invariably willing to answer about the legal origin of my patrimony”, said the PRI member in the interview with El País.

The former president assured that he plans to stay and live in Spain, in the three-story villa in which he already lives in the Valdelagua urbanization, as described by María Martín in El País.

“This is not an investment, the purpose is to live in it. I do not intend to have more investments in Spain,” Peña Nieto said in the interview.

According to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), Peña Nieto is also being investigated for electoral crimes and even money laundering.

“The first case includes several complaints in which OHL is involved, both in electoral and patrimonial crimes. In this investigation, progress will allow prosecutions in the coming months,” said the authority in a statement released in August.

The FGR detailed that based on complaints filed by the tax authorities, “an investigation folder is being integrated for money laundering and illegal international transfers, all of which requires tax and fiscal expert opinions, which have already been requested, while various indispensable evidence is being obtained for the prosecution of the case”.

The authority informed that there is an investigation file against the former Mexican president for illicit enrichment, “in which the fiscal and patrimonial rulings are being processed through the corresponding institutions and specialized experts in the matter”.

Weeks before the announcement of the Attorney General’s Office, the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), Pablo Gómez, informed that the FGR opened an investigation file against former President Enrique Peña Nieto after a scheme was detected through which the PRI member allegedly received more than 26 million pesos through transfers from Mexico to Spain.

“These resources were transferred by a blood relative from an account in Mexico to Spain. In addition, said relative applied these operations with a brother of the former president by sending him checks for the approximate amount of 29 million pesos. The blood relative registered withdrawals for 189 million and deposits for the amount of 47 million pesos between 2013 and 2022,” Gómez detailed.

At that time, in his social networks, the former president of the PRI assured that his assets are legal.

