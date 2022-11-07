OSY to announce changes in programming, after fire at the Peón Contreras theater

During this week, the directors of the Orquesta Sinfónica de Yucatán (OSY) will determine the actions to be taken after the fire at the Teatro José Peón Contreras, since the following program is scheduled for next Friday the 11th.

Until today, only the sale of tickets for the concerts has been suspended, due to the uncertainty that prevails about the damage to the building, but so far the events are still on schedule.

After the meeting held on April 4, the conversations will restart this week, to make the corresponding decisions, which will be announced through local media as well as through the OSY’s official networks.

However, the exact date of the next meeting for decision-making and indications was not specified.

As opportunely published, for the remainder of the year, the OSY plans to perform 10 concerts, distributed in five programs, four of which will be under the baton of the OSY’s chief conductor, Juan Carlos Lomónaco.

“In view of the difficult situation that prevails due to the fire registered last Tuesday 1, the OSY will make a decision on the actions to be taken for the rest of the year,” it was explained.

Program 7 is scheduled for next Friday 11 and Sunday 13, presenting the works Scottish Fantasy, by Max Bruch, and Symphony No. 4 by Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky, with Christopher Collins as guest soloist.

While program 8 will take place next Friday, November 18th, and Sunday, November 20th, presenting the works Obertura Festival académico, by Johannes Brahms, Divertimento for piano and orchestra, by Joaquín Gutiérrez Heras, and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 3, with Fernando Saint Martín as guest soloist.

Likewise, program 9 will be next Friday 25 and Sunday 27, presenting the works Finlandia, by Jean Sibelius; suite number 1 of “Peer Gynt”, by Edvard Grieg, and symphony number 2 by Ludwig Van Beethoven, with guest conductor Gustavo Rivero Weber.

Similarly, program 10 will be on December 2 and 4, featuring German Dances by Ludwig Van Beethoven and Symphony No. 9 by Franz Schubert.

Finally, on December 9 and 11, program 11 will be performed, presenting Alexander Borondin’s In the Steppes of Central Asia; overture and three dances from Bedrich Smetana’s “The Bartered Bride”; Zadok, the priest, by Georg Friedrich Handel; Hallelujah, by Georg Friedrich Handel and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Dry your tears Africa, by John Williams, and Polovtsian Dances, by Alexander Borodin, with the Taller de Ópera de Yucatán as guest soloist.

