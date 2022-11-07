Official program of ‘Sabores Yucatan’

As part of Latin America’s 50 Best restaurants 2022, Yucatan presents the Yucatan Gastronomic festival that will feature free-admission events.

This festival will take place from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13. The Yucatan Times presents you with the program.

The program includes several categories, such as the Mercadito de Sabores, 6-handed dinners, gastronomic circuit, mixology, tours, educational workshops, and special events.

The flea market of flavors will take place in the large house ‘El Minaret’ and admission is completely free. On Friday, November 11 will be from 18:00 to 22:00 hours, while on Saturday, November 12 will be available from 12:00 to 22:00 hours and Sunday 13 will be open from 10:00 to 14:00 hours.

The six-handed dinners will be in different restaurants, and the program for Friday will be held from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. as follows:

Rodrigo Estrada, Gerardo Vázquez and Jorge Ildelfonso, at Hasal.



Sara Arnaud, Celia Florián and Juan Emilio Villaseñor at Tatemar.



Maycoll Calderón, Pablo Salas and Fernando Prado in Cuna.



Joel Molgado, Norma Pech and Ezequiel Cach at Villa Mercedes.

On Saturday 12 the 6-hands dinners will be held at the same time but at the following venues:

Roberto Solis, Dominique Crenn and José Luis Hinostroza in Nectar.



Luis Ronzón, Álvaro Clavijo and Luis Robledo, at Ixi’im.



Alex Méndez, Anthony Genovese, and Anthony Petrarca, at Astro Bistro.



Gabriela Ruiz, Carlos Gaytán and Regina Escalante at Merci.

Sunday will be held on the same schedule from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm:

Vidal Elias, Karime López, Cynthia Xryysw Ruelas, at Micaela Mar y Leña.



Antonio Bachour, Sergio Barroso and Herbert Shulz, at Bachour.



Stefano Marcelletti, Ciro Scamardella and Ruffo Ibarra, in Oliva.



Maycoll Calderón, André Cruz and Fabián Delgado, in Cuna.



Xavier Perez Stone, Dante Ferrero and Obed Reyes in Holoch.

There will also be free tours such as the Brewery tour that will take place on Friday at 4:00 pm, the gastronomic tour at 4:30 pm, and mixology events on Saturday at El Catrín with limited space from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am.

You can consult the complete program information at www.yucatan.travel/festivalsabores.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments