November 14th, World Diabetes Day

This World Diabetes Day, IDF is calling on policymakers to increase access to diabetes education to help improve the lives of the more than half a billion people living with diabetes worldwide. Support our call to action by sending a letter to your national health minister or policymaker through our online platform.

World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by IDF and the World Health Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. World Diabetes Day became an official United Nations Day in 2006 with the passage of United Nations Resolution 61/225. It is marked every year on 14 November, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

WDD is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in more than 160 countries. The campaign draws attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in the public and political spotlight.

Understanding diabetes is the first step towards managing and preventing it. The IDF School of Diabetes has developed a new online education platform to help people with diabetes and those who care for them make informed decisions about their condition.

