New Yucatecan immortal enters the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame: Jorge Carlos Menéndez Torre

The Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame has a new immortal: Yucatecan Jorge Carlos Menéndez Torre, an outstanding national chronicler, who passed away in 2013, and known in the media as “George Squeeze Play”.

He entered the enclosure of Mexican baseball legends along with Matías Carrillo, Vinicio Castilla, Isidro Márquez, José Luis Sandoval, Eduardo Jiménez, and William Serrell.

“It would probably be an act of imprudence or an act of pride to want to affirm in the presence of ballplayers, former ballplayers, and experts, who love and dedicate their lives to baseball, that the ‘squeeze play’ is the most difficult play and the one that best defines the DNA of this sport”, declared Jorge Carlos Menéndez Moguel, to highlight his father’s name and work.

In his speech, Menendez Torre stated: “one night he explained the squeeze-play almost like telling a story” that “for the squeeze-play to be successful, several factors are required in a matter of seconds”.

“Among them is the surprise element: that the players of the team defending never expect the batter to risk a bunt with a player on third base,” he added.

Menéndez Torre became the sixth Yucatecan and the second sportswriter from the state to be part of the Hall of Fame. The select group is made up of baseball players Julio Molina, Fermín “Burbuja” Vázquez, William Berzunza, and Juan José Pacho, and sportswriter Jorge Alberto Blanco Martínez, “George White”.

