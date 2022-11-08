New Cold Front Approaches; will hit these states with sleet, showers and dust storms

Cold front number 8 will enter Mexican territory starting Tuesday, November 8, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the Conagua; this phenomenon will be accompanied by a polar trough that will cause strong gusts of wind, sleet and isolated rains in a large part of the country.
(Vanguardia).- According to the SMN forecast, cold front number 8 will cause frosts with temperatures below -10 degrees Celsius, especially in the mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Puebla, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.
Imagen de Fenómenos #Meteorológicos actuales de las 06:00 horas en: https://t.co/3mS1XkhHwS pic.twitter.com/Xwp3Z3pxkS— CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) November 7, 2022
On Tuesday, the new cold front and an upper trough will enter the northwest of the Mexican Republic, in interaction with the polar and subtropical jet streams over the northwest of the country, will originate strong winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and tolvaneras over the aforementioned regions.
At the same time, showers and intervals of showers with possible electric discharges are forecast in Baja California and Sonora. Starting Monday night, snow and/or sleet conditions will increase in mountainous areas of northern Baja California.
