Narco leader arrest sparks violence in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico

Gunfire broke out across the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo early Monday, prompting the cancelation of classes and an advisory from the U.S. Consulate to shelter in place.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the shootings came in response to the arrest of a cartel leader but did not elaborate. The city has long been dominated by the Northeast cartel, an offshoot of the old Zetas gang.
The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo canceled visa appointments for the day.
“There is an emergency situation in Nuevo Laredo following an arrest operation. Reports of gunfire in multiple locations in the city. Shelter in place and standby for further information,” the consulate said.
Many cartels in Mexico react to the arrest of leading members by creating chaos, either to avoid detention or transfer of suspects or to pressure authorities to release them. López Obrador said the suspect had already been taken to Mexico City.
Bus services stopped running, Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas reported, “due to the situation in the city.” She reported “risk situations at different points in the city.”
In videos posted on social media, bursts of gunfire could be heard in Nuevo Laredo in the pre-dawn hours.
By mid-day Monday, the mayor tweeted “the situation in the city is starting to normalize.”
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico reiterates that the country will not import transgenic corn from the U.S.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
AMLO’s electoral reform debate was postponed at Mexico’s Lower House of Congress
The debate over the electoral reform.
-
AMLO says his administration “does not hate women”
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
Mexico registers an increase in Covid cases: Hugo López-Gatell
Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and.
-
Natural Gas coming to the Yucatan at last
The new postponement of another urgent.
-
Yucatecan immigrants in the U.S. encourage care for their culture and traditions
Despite the distance, the majority of.
-
Sterilization campaigns for dogs and cats continue in Mérida
The Mérida City Hall, headed by.
-
40th anniversary of the declaration of the zone of Historic Monuments of the city of Mérida
The National Institute of Anthropology and.
-
“Kahlay, the ages of dust” a poetry book by Indalecio Cardeña
“Kahlay, the ages of dust”, is.
-
Fire reported at Casa Tortuga Hotel in Holbox
The events occurred around 22:00 hours.
Leave a Comment