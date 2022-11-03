More than 30 thousand people visited cemeteries in Mérida during the Days of the Dead

The Mérida City Council, headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, reported that, although there was an influx of more than 30,000 people on this last day of the commemoration of the Days of the Dead in the Municipality, everything passed without incident and in complete tranquility due to the device of public services and security that was deployed so that the inhabitants come to visit their relatives who rest in the five cemeteries of the city.

Likewise, the Directorate of the Municipal Police of Mérida reports a white balance and without relevant incidents in the cemeteries of the city, in which a road and security device was implemented to guarantee the safety of the people who came to visit their relatives. relatives.

The Directorate of Municipal Public Services and the Mérida Municipal Police reported that on November 1 an influx of 8,327 people was reported in the Xoclán, General, Panteón Florido, Jardines de la Paz and Chuburná cemeteries, while on November 2 little more than 30 thousand visitors were registered in the five cemeteries.

For this celebration, Municipal Public Services began 15 days earlier with the assignment of special crews to clean the common areas and roads of the cemeteries, while from October 28 to November 2 they were working to support any incident that could be recorded. at those points.

The General, Xoclán, Florido, Jardines de la Paz, and Chuburná cemeteries, as well as the 33 police station cemeteries, opened their doors from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Sunday, October 30 to Wednesday, November 2, to for families to visit their loved ones.

Likewise, this Wednesday the traditional mass was held in honor of the faithful departed in the Xoclán cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Additionally, masses were also officiated at the Florido pantheon at 09:00 a.m. and at the General Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., in which a large number of attendees were registered and without relevant incidents.

On the part of the municipal corporation, during the purchases in the markets of the historic center and surrounding areas, no crimes were recorded during the purchase of the supplies for the assembly of the altars and offerings for these dates, because the surveillance was reinforced with elements walk in the aisles and flower shops.

