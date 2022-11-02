Millionaire theft… of wines! 132 bottles taken from Coque restaurant in Madrid

A new mafia seems to have emerged in Spain that is after the country’s prized bottles of wine from restaurants, valued at thousands of euros. It first happened at the Atrio hotel restaurant, run by chef Toño Pérez and José Polo, who in October 2021 fell victim to criminals who made off with 45 bottles worth 1.6 million euros.
(Excelsior).- Lara Guevara, Miss Earth Estado de México 2016, 29 years old, along with Costatin Golubic was accused of participating in that robbery.
This time it happened at the Coque restaurant in Madrid, which boasts two Michelin Stars and is located on Marqués de Riscal street.
The robbery took place after accessing a nearby pharmacy that was closed and through which the thieves were able to reach the wine cellar from where they took 132 bottles of wine, worth more than 200 thousand euros.
The Spanish National Police is already investigating the robbery and it is believed that it was an inside job, since the bottles that were taken are among the most expensive and it was the only thing that was stolen.
Rafael Sandoval, Mario Sandoval’s brother, and partner explained in the program Espejo Público of Antena 3 that the assailants tried to enter through a hole in adjoining premises, however, “unable to do so, they went down through a courtyard” that shares the restaurant with the pharmacy and so after breaking a glass they were able to enter the wine cellar.
The robbery took place on Sunday, October 30th, when the thieves took advantage of the fact that the restaurant was closed Sunday and Monday. It was not until Tuesday, November 1st, that the owners of Coque became aware of the robbery and filed a complaint.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Herencia Viva Yucatán: Yucatecan products promoted and for sale in national and international markets
Artisans and entrepreneurs from the 106.
-
November 2: heavy rains are expected across the Yucatan Peninsula due to hurricane ‘Lisa’.
Meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma issued his.
-
Elon Musk will not allow blocked accounts to return to Twitter for the moment
Elon Musk said Wednesday that Twitter.
-
Lopez Obrador urges Twitter to repair “damage” done to former US President Donald Trump
(Reuters).- During his morning conference this.
-
Altar placed at the Government Palace to honor the memory of our deceased in the Yucatecan tradition
The images of Yucaecan artists such.
-
At 97, Doña Jesús keeps the tradition of handmade chocolate alive in Ticul, Yuc.
Doña María Jesús Martín Y May,.
-
Traditional pib or mucbipollo unites Yucatecan families
The Day of the Dead is.
-
Merida Mayor Renan Barrera strengthens industrial and tourism ties with Guatemala
Mayor Renán Barrera Concha met with.
-
The Festival of the Souls has generated an increase in terms of international tourism for Merida
Merida’s Director of Economic Development and.
-
Lopez Obrador invites Lula Da Silva to visit Mexico
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of.
Leave a Comment