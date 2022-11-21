Mexico’s World Cup games will be broadcast on giant screens in Kanasín, Tekax and Tizimín, Yucatán

All united, Yucatan teams up with the Mexican National Team and joins the soccer party for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the “World Cup for All” that will be taken to the interior of the state, through the transmission on a giant screen of the three group stage matches of the national team in the World Cup, as part of the impulse given by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to the promotion of sports and healthy coexistence.

In a complete atmosphere of celebration and family coexistence, Vila Dosal invites the population to team up as one in this event that will take place in the municipalities of Kanasín, Tizimín, and Tekax, which, like everything else in the current state government, seeks to combat inequality and bring this type of event to the interior of the state to enjoy the World Cup.

The transmission of the matches will be as follows: on November 22, Mexico vs Poland, at 10:00 am, in the main square of the municipality of Kanasín; on November 26, in Tizimín, Mexico vs Argentina, at 1:00 pm, in the facilities of the main square of the municipality of Tizimín. In Tekax, on November 30, also at 1:00 p.m., Mexico vs Saudi Arabia will be screened in the roofed court on Ricardo Palmerín Avenue, where soccer fans will be able to experience the greatest celebration of the sport.

In the places where the World Cup for All will be held in each demarcation, there will also be activations, games, raffles, and various activities that will make up a great soccer party.

In this sense, the intention of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal is to promote not only in Merida but in every corner of the state, the love for sports and healthy coexistence, as well as to share among the community the passion for this sport. It is worth remembering that for the first time a Yucatecan traveled to the World Cup with the national team, the case of America’s striker Henry Martin.

TYT Newsroom







