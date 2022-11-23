Mexico fan misses World Cup match vs Poland due to an accident in Merida

A fan of the Mexican National Team missed the tricolor’s debut in Qatar 2022, after the vehicle in which they were traveling was involved in a rollover this morning on Calle 60 Norte.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 a.m., when the match between Mexico and Poland kicked off, near the Colegio Merida School and a well-known supermarket.

According to information gathered at the scene, the driver of a Jeep van was traveling along Tecnológico Avenue in Mérida, heading north to south, and upon reaching the aforementioned point, he was about to turn back.

However, the fan, who was on his way to a meeting with his friends to enjoy the soccer game, saw cars coming and backed up, hitting a Sentra car that was waiting behind him.

At that moment, both drivers heard a strong impact, which turned out to be a third vehicle that ended up with its tires up, barely 10 meters away from the return.

The State Police became aware of the incident and arrested the driver of the Jeep on suspicion of having caused the rollover of the Toyota Camry, but the driver insisted that he was only responsible for the impact to the car that was in line with the turn.

In the end, the insurance companies and a tow truck from a private company arrived to restore the impacted vehicle, to later transfer it to the impound lot.

The driver of the Jeep made it clear that he wanted to watch the World Cup match. “Let the insurance guy come, I hope he arrives before the end of the first half so that we can catch the second half,” he said.

