Mexicans and Argentinians clash in Doha previous to Saturday’s match (Watch Video)

On Saturday, November 26th, the match between Mexico and Argentina will take place in the World Cup, has yet to arrive and things are already ‘hot’ in Qatar, as fans from both countries had a “preliminary battle” in Doha.

A video circulates in which some fans hit each other, even one with a German shirt helped a Mexican.

There was no intervention by the police or any authority from the host country at that time, so there were people with injuries, although they have not been reported to be serious.

Other fans were the ones who calmed down the situation that was taking place at the time, although there was no shortage of shouting against Lionel Messi, the star of the Albicelestes. “Puto Messi, Puto Messi”, is heard in the video.

Tremendous rivalry

There has been a great rivalry between these teams, although Argentina always comes out ahead; he won in the Group Phase in Uruguay 1930 and in the Eighth Finals in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010.

However, Argentine soccer players in Mexican soccer usually have a better future than in their country, since they offer them a better salary; although it is worth mentioning that El Tri has an Argentine forward (Rogelio Funes Mori) , as well as its technical director, Gerardo Martino.

TYT Newsroom







