Mexican Revolution and Qatar in Merida’s Centro?

The Merida City Hall is analyzing the possible installation of screens in the Plaza Grande in Merida’s Historic Center so that those who attend the commemorative parade on November 20th will not miss the start of the World Cup, this action could be postponed until Tuesday when Henry Martin begins his participation in the Mexican national team.

“We are analyzing how we are going to give the people of Merida access to the signal, we will be preparing this and we want to surprise them tomorrow, but there will be a participation of the City Hall to make it easier for people to watch the games and for people to enjoy such an important event as the parade, after four years of not having had the World Cup”.

He also spoke about the redistricting

Likewise, the mayor gave his opinion on one of the latest proposals of the National Electoral Institute, where it is contemplated that Merida will be the seat of three electoral districts, within the framework of a local and federal redistricting for the state of Yucatan.

“You think it is a matter of updating the conformation of the electoral geography, the agencies themselves in this regard have said that the population growth of Merida, forces us to have a redistricting and a new conformation, I think it is positive so that Merida is not left behind in terms of legislative representation,” he said.

Finally, the mayor also spoke about activating sites such as the Gran Plaza that are practically desolate and that several establishments have opted to close, he informed that a possible opening of Ventanilla Unica is being prepared where 130 services will be offered that can be done between municipal, state and federal, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha informed that they already exist today.

“We have it in various parts of the city, where there is low concentration and this decentralizes people have to go downtown to the municipal government offices, that is why we seek that commercial plazas can be had, here in the Plaza Grande we have a maternal lactation center that allows us to do this work that the municipal DIF has sought and next year we will reinforce it with a one-stop shop,” he concluded.

