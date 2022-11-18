Mexican national pride! Carlos Sansores wins gold at the Tae Kwan do World Championship

Carlos Sansores had a dream day at the World Taekwondo Championship, since he won the gold medal in the over 87 kilograms category and in previous rounds he achieved an impressive knockout.

The Mexican in the first rounds of the day faced Japan’s Kensuke Wada and that’s when the knockout happened.

Sansores first tried to connect a kick after making the half turn, when he failed he took advantage of the momentum he had to take a kick with his left leg that ended directly in Wada’s face.

The Japanese lost his mask, fell knocked out on the mat and stayed there for several minutes, the referee immediately shouted that it was a knockout in favor of Sansores and requested access to medical assistance.

With this victory, Carlos reached the round of 32 of the World Taekwondo Championship, after defeating Slovakian Ivan Konrad, American Jonathan Healy, Iranian Sajjad Mardadi and finally, he got the golden medal after beating Spanish Ivan Garcia.

“I had a battle with myself, so we had to move forward in the goal and what better than to do it at home… That’s already three gold medals for our national team and I’m sure more will come with my teammates,” said the Mexican.

¡Más gloria para México!🥋😃



Carlos Sansores obtuvo medalla de ORO🥇en el Campeonato Mundial de Taekwondo Guadalajara 2022, tras derrotar al español Iván García 2-0 (5-3 y 3-0) en la división +87kgs, es la tercera presea dorada para México 🇲🇽.

¡Felicidades!🙌🏻

📸 @codejalisco pic.twitter.com/nejelHgTxF — Instituto del Deporte de la Ciudad de México (@DeporteCDMX) November 18, 2022

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments