Mexican Caribbean seeks to win back the preference of European tourists

Authorities and tourism service providers are participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2022 to generate alliances.

From January to July 2022 the Mexican Caribbean was visited by 528 thousand 590 travelers coming from European countries considered as Strategic Market, which represented 11 thousand 295 fewer tourists compared to the same period of 2019 and before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to statistics from the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), this represented a 2% decrease in tourists coming from the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany to the state, from 2019 to 2022.

In search of recovering the Strategic Market of these European countries, a delegation made up of authorities and tourism service providers from Quintana Roo is participating in the 43rd edition of the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2022.

Bernardo Cueto Riestra, head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sedetur) of Quintana Roo, said that during the third day of activities at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2022, the agenda has been quite positive and alliances have been established to improve air connectivity between the Mexican Caribbean and Europe.

He said that the WTM London 2022 is a very important fair at world level and in which good results are achieved in the promotion of all tourist destinations.

Good agreements between business partners are highlighted

He added that ties are strengthened with this important sector, in addition to proposing schemes that allow greater welfare around tourism.

So far, good agreements have been reached both with the main commercial partners of the old continent and with the Mexican Government to join efforts in the field of tourism promotion.

Between 2020 and 2021, the international airports of the Mexican Caribbean reported 290,419 travelers from the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany.

In addition to these European countries, the so-called strategic market is made up of visitors from the United States, Canada, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil, all from the American continent.

