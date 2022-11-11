Mexican Caribbean seeks to win back the preference of European tourists

Authorities and tourism service providers are participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2022 to generate alliances.
From January to July 2022 the Mexican Caribbean was visited by 528 thousand 590 travelers coming from European countries considered as Strategic Market, which represented 11 thousand 295 fewer tourists compared to the same period of 2019 and before the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to statistics from the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), this represented a 2% decrease in tourists coming from the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany to the state, from 2019 to 2022.
In search of recovering the Strategic Market of these European countries, a delegation made up of authorities and tourism service providers from Quintana Roo is participating in the 43rd edition of the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2022.
Bernardo Cueto Riestra, head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sedetur) of Quintana Roo, said that during the third day of activities at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2022, the agenda has been quite positive and alliances have been established to improve air connectivity between the Mexican Caribbean and Europe.
He said that the WTM London 2022 is a very important fair at world level and in which good results are achieved in the promotion of all tourist destinations.
Good agreements between business partners are highlighted
He added that ties are strengthened with this important sector, in addition to proposing schemes that allow greater welfare around tourism.
So far, good agreements have been reached both with the main commercial partners of the old continent and with the Mexican Government to join efforts in the field of tourism promotion.
Between 2020 and 2021, the international airports of the Mexican Caribbean reported 290,419 travelers from the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany.
In addition to these European countries, the so-called strategic market is made up of visitors from the United States, Canada, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil, all from the American continent.
TYT Newsroom
TYT Newsroom
TYT Newsroom
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mayor Julian Zacarías Curi toured the SCT park to check on the progress of the renovation works
The City Hall, presided by Mayor.
-
The 41st Street green tunnel: Mérida citizens transforming the public spaces
Citizen planted endemic trees to reduce.
-
Yucatan present at the National Theater Showcase in Torreon, Coahuila
Six Meridanos members of the theater.
-
Campeche requests new studies to ensure octopus capture
New studies are required from the.
-
SSP will mobilize 4 thousand police officers for the operation in Yucatan during Buen Fin 2022
With 9 days to go before.
-
Holbox Port Captaincy opposes Ferry route to El Cuyo
The company Empresa de Trasbordadores de.
-
Merida, the cheapest basic food products basket nationwide according to Profeco
A study by the Procuraduría Federal.
-
Yucatecan students will have 100% scholarships to study engineering careers
To encourage the participation of young.
-
Weather in Merida November 11: Showers forecast for Friday afternoon
According to the Meteorological Service of.
-
Garbage from 6 neighboring municipalities will arrive at the Merida Landfill
This Wednesday the State Government announced.
Leave a Comment