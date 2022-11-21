Mexican businesses bet on augmented reality to boost online sales

It is estimated that 80 percent of Internet users in Mexico plan to purchase a product or service during the Buen Fin 2022, according to estimates by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), which has led companies to invest more budget to improve the shopping experience for consumers on their websites.

(El Financiero).- According to Roberto Riva Palacio, manager of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at The Home Depot, e-commerce will be key to increasing sales during Buen Fin 2022 and given this scenario, many companies will implement Augmented Reality (AR) technologies to improve the consumer shopping experience on digital channels.

“Companies now offer customers experiences with AR tools that allow them to know how a product would look in a certain space or how it would combine with the decoration of their home, these are technologies that improve the experience of buyers and allow consolidating a greater number of sales through e-commerce platforms,” commented Riva Palacio.

He assured that, with applications such as Augmented Reality, they expect that at least eight out of every 10 people who enter the company’s website will consolidate a purchase thanks to the improved experience.

Currently, more and more brands have decided to use Augmented Reality to improve their business purposes, such as IKEA, Lego, The Home Depot, Converse, Zara, Adidas or Nike.

According to Victor Islas, Director of Client Operations Latin America at Clear Sale, these types of companies are the ones who decide to invest in AR tools because their products are among the best-selling categories on e-commerce platforms.

“The categories with the highest growth in e-commerce sales during 2022 are clothing, fashion and accessories; in second place, electronics and technology; and in third place are household goods,” Islas said.

Customers now search on websites

The Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager at The Home Depot noted that the COVID-19 pandemic changed the consumer habits of many Mexican shoppers.

“Shoppers no longer compare prices from store to store, they now go from one website to another to compare prices and see which product is best for them, so it is important that e-commerce sites offer the best user experience, as this is now the new way to retain customers,” said Roberto Riva Palacio.

Given this scenario, he explained that The Home Depot has Augmented Reality tools, as well as other services that will make shopping easier for users during this Buen Fin 2022.

TYT Newsroom

