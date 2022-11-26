Mexican actor Hector Bonilla dies at age 83

The Ministry of Culture announced on social networks the unfortunate death of actor Héctor Bonilla at the age of 83, who suffered from cancer.

The middle of the show dresses in mourning after the death of the first actor Héctor Bonilla, who was 83 years old.

According to the first reports, the actor lost the battle against cancer, a disease that had been diagnosed some time ago.

The Ministry of Culture on its social networks “deeply regrets the death of actor Héctor Bonilla, a graduate of the INBAL School of Theater Art and considered one of the best actors in Mexico. He developed in theater, television, and cinema, where he participated in films such as Red Dawn ”

