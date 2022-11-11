Merida, the cheapest basic food products basket nationwide according to Profeco

A study by the Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor (Profeco) revealed that a supermarket in Mérida has the cheapest cost of the basic basket of products in the country, while the Central de Abastos de Mérida is among the five most expensive.

According to the study, the Chedraui located in Xcumpich is where the cheapest basket of goods is purchased, not only in the state but also at a national level, for 918.10 pesos; while in the Central de Abastos of Merida the same products are purchased at 1,108.50 pesos, the second most expensive in the region and the fifth most expensive in the country. The difference between one establishment and the other is 190.40 pesos.

TYT Newsroom

In its most recent edition of “Who’s Who in Prices”, Profeco elaborated a study on the cost of 24 indispensable food products for adequate nutrition. To do so, they divided the country into four regions. In the Southeast, which includes the states of Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz, and Yucatán, is where the cheapest basket in the country was located, in Chedraui de Xcumpich in the city of Mérida.

In second place was the Nuevo Leon Market, with a cost of 923.36 pesos; followed by Soriana Hiper de Chihuahua, 942.40; Soriana Mercado de Veracruz, 946.90; and Soriana Hiper de Sinaloa and Mexico City, with 961.40 and 970.70 pesos, respectively. While the cost of the most expensive basket was located in H.E.B., of San Luis Potosí, and Coahuila, with one thousand 134.10 and one thousand 117.60 pesos, respectively; followed by the Central de Abasto de Nuevo León, with one thousand 111.20 pesos; Hiper Soriana de Oaxaca, with one thousand 124.50 and the Central de Abastos de Yucatán, with one thousand 108.50 pesos.

The study takes as a reference the food basket defined by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL), with the base criterion of the monetary value that a family of four members allocates for the acquisition of the food they consume on a weekly basis.

The products contemplated are: rice grain, standard sugar, beef, white onion, white onion, jalapeño bell pepper, pork, tomato saladet, lemon, apple, banana, white potato, chicken and carrot.

As well as a bottle of edible vegetable oil, two 140-gram cans of tuna flakes, a 900-gram package of black beans, 18 pieces of chicken eggs, a piece of toilet soap, five liters of cow’s milk, a large package of white bread, four pieces of toilet paper, a 220-gram package of pasta for soup, a 425-gram can of sardines in tomato and four kilos of supermarket tortillas.

It should be noted that there was a decrease in the prices of the basic food basket with respect to the previous survey, the most important in the Southeast region, with a decrease of 89.20 pesos.

TYT Newsroom







