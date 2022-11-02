Merida Mayor Renan Barrera strengthens industrial and tourism ties with Guatemala

Mayor Renán Barrera Concha met with Guatemalan and Yucatecan businessmen and industrialists to multiply investment opportunities and promote tourism in the city, with the objective of creating commercial strategies that generate greater economic development, increase job opportunities and boost the city’s services sector.

During the meeting held at the International Convention Center (CIC), the Mayor met with José Centeno Reyes, National President of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (CANACINTRA), Jorge Charruf Cáceres, President of CANACINTRA Yucatán Delegation and a delegation of Guatemalan businessmen to present the infrastructure options, security, and services of the city, as well as the program of cultural and tourist activities that Merida offers as an attractive destination for Central American visitors.

Accompanied by José Luis Martínez Semerena, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, Barrera Concha informed that during the meeting, the progress of the city in terms of infrastructure for industry and commerce, the different convention centers, educational opportunities and the city’s tourist attractions were presented.

“Merida continues to consolidate itself as a tourist destination for national and international visitors, however, another important aspect is its attractiveness as a pole for investments, due to the security indexes, social peace, infrastructure, commercial relations, and the quality of public services, which guarantee that the businesses that decide to settle in the city prosper,” he expressed.

Both the Government of the State of Yucatan and the City of Merida, he added, are working to modernize and create an infrastructure that promotes the development of the local economy, as is the case of the Gastronomic Tourist Corridor on 60th Street, and also encourages new industries to decide to invest in our city.

He also pointed out that representatives of TAG Airlines attended the meeting to explore new routes connecting Merida with Guatemala, due to the interest that this new connection has awakened.

For his part, Martinez Semerena explained that the Guatemalan delegation was made up of 16 businessmen from different sectors, who are interested in investing in the city, which is why they contacted the Investment Attraction Office to establish mechanisms to explore the environment, with studies of markets and available areas to present a range of options on the areas where they can settle or invest and the distribution chains of materials and suppliers.

“At the work meeting these businessmen from Guatemala were linked with our Directorate to coordinate efforts to attract investments, supporting them with on-site studies so that they can learn about the types of markets, distribution channels, commercial circuits and the interconnection of Merida with the country and the rest of the world,” he said.

He indicated that one of the topics discussed at the work meeting was to take advantage of the existing infrastructure for the development of events, so that the congresses to be held have the option of being held in Merida, since, in addition to the facilities, there is a great hotel, gastronomic and service capacity.

Likewise, the congresses will have the opportunity to create alternative programs for visitors to get to know the tourist attractions, archaeological sites, cultural offerings and artistic activities that exist every day in the historic center of the city and traditional neighborhoods.

Finally, the delegation from Guatemala was made up of industrialists and entrepreneurs Alma Coronado, Alejandro González, Francisco Valladares, Rolando Tarot, Carlos Torres, Luis Alfonso Bosch Chinchilla, Selvin Emanuel Palacios Rodríguez, Andrés Rivera, Ileana Nájera Urruela, Elvin Tobar, Andrea María Romero López, Kimberly Hernández and Walter Daniel Emilio Bran Coronado.

