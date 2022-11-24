Merida hosts its first WTA World Tour event

A new history in women’s tennis will begin to be written in February 2023, when the first edition of the Merida Open Akron will be held.

The event will take place from February 18 to 26 at the Yucatan Country Club, and the organizing committee is offering “an unforgettable experience” to those who come to watch it, according to Tonatiuh Bravo, CEO of Mexique Eventos, the company that made it possible to bring the tournament to Merida.

To host the 250 category event, Mexique Eventos is making an investment of 100 million pesos and is already working on the construction of a venue on 2.2 hectares of land in which there will be one main stadium with a capacity for 3,500 spectators and two alternate courts with capacity for 1,500 people each.

It also has a large commercial area with stands, food trucks, and a restaurant. Regarding the social aspect, the organization offers exclusive events from Thursday to Sunday for the general public who love good music, cocktails and an unparalleled atmosphere among friends. This can be enjoyed by all those who wish to party during the tournament and only need to purchase a VIP wristband to enter.

The organizers are in talks with some of the top players on the women’s circuit because the intention is to create a high-quality main draw, worthy of the Merida Open Akron premiere.

“As organizers of major events we are always looking to offer our audience experiences that go beyond the ordinary. In this case, we are looking to bring tennis players that will provide a great show. We know that the fans in this city are demanding and we want to meet their expectations. But in addition, this great tournament will benefit Mérida economically, as we are talking about the considerable revenue it will generate during the week it will be held,” said Tonatiuh Bravo.

According to estimates, the tournament will generate a significant economic revenue of approximately 300 million pesos and a return on investment of 600 million pesos for Merida.

The capital of Yucatan will host the WTA 250 tournament with all the deserves since the state has distinguished itself precisely for its tennis tradition, which has allowed it to hold the Yucatan World Cup for 35 years, a tournament that has seen many of the best racquets.

Among the players who visited Yucatan as juniors in the World Cup are Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, Ana Ivanovic, Caroline Wozniacki, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.

It is worth mentioning that the state has first class facilities, which has even allowed it to have a High Performance Center, something that increases the interest that already existed for this sport.

And now it is time to have a WTA tournament, which is expected to be attended by players with a high level in the professional circuit.

So far, the response of the fans has been very good, since ticket sales have been opened and 60 percent of the seats have been sold, even without knowing the players who will make up the main draw.

For his part, the Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, emphasized that the public policies associated with the security, tourism and cultural strategies implemented in Merida, keep the city as a national reference with a better quality of life and social peace, which opens opportunities for the development of world-class sporting events, such as the Merida Open Akron WTA 250.

He also highlighted the decision to choose Merida as the venue for the tournament, which further enhances the tennis tradition that prevails in the city. “With the announcement of this tournament to be held in Merida, Mexico is already one of the 10 countries in the world that has more than three tournaments in the WTA calendar, placing it on par with Australia, Germany, Italy and Great Britain, which speaks of the importance of organizing this sporting event in the municipality,” he said.

This is how Merida becomes the first city in the southeast that will have a place in the WTA calendar, and is ready for the challenge that this represents.

TYT Newsroom







