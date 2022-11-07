Merida councilwoman insists on animal registration at CEMCA

Authorities are asking for a strategy to control the animals that enter the Centro Municipal de Control Animal (CEMCA), in order to find lost dogs and other animals more easily.
María Fernanda Vivas Sierra, councilor of the Mérida City Council, said that to date no work has been done on the strategy, which consists of a program focused on the operators of the units that capture reported animals.
The intention, she explained, is for them to be able to take photographs of the animals and to register each of the captures because, at the end of the day, the first place the owners will visit to look for their lost pet should be the kennel.
“It is that a record be made of the animals that enter because, if we see well, society is having a very serious problem, not only of stray dogs, but with all types of animals that, day by day, are lost,” he said.
It was remarked that the animals are collected through reports, which makes it easier to find those that could get lost in any of the city’s neighborhoods.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Two suspects in the murder of French couple in Valladolid were captured in Querétaro and Guanajuato
As a result of an exhaustive.
-
On November 13th, demonstrations will be held in 12 Mexican cities to defend the INE
Civil society, private initiatives, students, housewives,.
-
These are the perfects snacks to take to the beach
A few things are necessary for.
-
Mall “Santa Claus” turned out to be infamous serial killer
Bruce McArthur was a gardener who.
-
OSY to announce changes in programming, after fire at the Peón Contreras theater
During this week, the directors of.
-
CONALEP railroad technicians are being hired for the construction of the Mayan Train Project in Campeche
The workshops of the Mayan Train.
-
Uber Moto is an out-of-regulation service in Merida: OMSM
Following the announcement of the start.
-
López Obrador reviews progress of important projects for Yucatán
As part of his 10th visit.
-
Earthquake in Kanasín, Yucatan
The municipality of Kanasín sent an.
-
Expansion of the Puerto de Altura will boost the regional economy in Yucatán
Yucatan is moving towards an important.
Leave a Comment