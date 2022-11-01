Merida City Hall will participate in the Buen Fin with discounts on tax contributions

In order for citizens to continue complying with their tax obligations, the City Hall is joining the program of discounts that will be offered during the “Buen Fin 2022”, which allows us to develop social programs and expand the infrastructure of the Municipality to benefit the most vulnerable population, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

The Municipal President informed that being up to date with fiscal contributions allows us to expand the attention provided to those who have less, which is why to encourage the population to get up to date, discounts will be offered to those who are interested in processing or requesting licenses for the use of public spaces or in the municipal markets.

“This Buen Fin program is an opportunity for all of us to continue, in solidarity, to comply with our rights and obligations, due to the wide range of discounts that will reach up to 50 percent in fines and surcharges on taxes and duties,” he said.

It is worth remembering that the National Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Services of Merida announced that this 12th edition of the Buen Fin will be held from November 18 to 21 and will include the participation of different companies that will promote their offers in their establishments and in digital commerce. This initiative involves the three levels of government in conjunction with the business sector.

Barrera Concha pointed out that, within the framework of the Buen Fin, from November 18 to 30, a 50% discount will be offered on the payment of fines and surcharges related to the payment of Property Tax, Real Estate Acquisition Tax, the right for the use and exploitation of premises or floors in public markets, which have the respective permit, and the right for the use and exploitation of spaces in public roads or parks.

He recalled that in the last Ordinary City Council Session, the proposal for the participation of the City Council in the Buen Fin 2022 was approved, with a fiscal stimulus program that will give more citizens the opportunity to comply with their fiscal obligations.

