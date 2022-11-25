Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week: Back to Mérida

Merida Yucatan has become one of the venues for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Mexican talent will gather here to offer a sample of their designs in the competitive world of fashion.

We tell you who will participate and what will be the proposals they will present in this special event in the fashion world.

Alexia Ulibarri

Presenting a collection full of color, textures and sparkles, Alexia Ulibarri was in charge of bringing us to Mérida a collection of designs with glitter, some punk rock designs and vibrant colors such as electric blue and carmine red.

The runway was filled with lace, transparencies and lots of flowers! We can also see denim garments, a very strong trend for 2023.

Abel Lopez

The fashion house Abel Lopez presented a collection dedicated to the fishing village of northwestern Italy: Portofino.

For this collection, the tapatío designer was inspired by the iconic port of pastel-colored buildings, unforgettable natural landscapes, cobbled streets, crude looms in the parasols and a coastal atmosphere that is reflected in each of the garments, where light and versatile fabrics of cotton, silk and linen predominate.

The designer opted for maxi-silhouettes with ovoid sleeves and deep armholes; he also presented column dresses with winged trailelbindes, urban pieces that take us back to the 90s, polka dots on black backgrounds and raincoat silhouettes in different contexts. We witnessed elegant pieces with defined lines and lines that highlight femininity.

Francisco Cancino

This brand works to communicate the personality of today’s women through a living and evolving cultural heritage. In each of the pieces are present the colors of Mexico, its traditions and culture, which are interwoven with noble and organic materials that are transformed into sophisticated silhouettes.

Francisco Cancino has developed his own weaving techniques mixed with artisanal processes with the aim that each stitch expresses the Mexican past, marking a route towards the path of future fashion.

Francisco Cancino, courtesy of Fashion Network.

Vero Diaz

“La Postal” is the spring-summer 2023 collection that Vero Diaz will present at the fashion event. Each of her collections is born from the need to express her vision of fashion, which empowers women by transmitting their femininity, elegance and contemporaneity.

In this show, the designer returns to her roots, Yucatan, and fuses them with other cultures. The result is a diversity of garments full of colors, textures and art with modern and trendy touches.

Vero Díaz, courtesy of Revista KS.

Daniel Herranz – Zurce

Daniel Herranz is a designer based in Mexico City who, after a long career in the art world, created his brand Zurce in 2021, with a contemporary and utilitarian approach.

His sample for this event presents silhouettes that obey the logic of the purest elegance and rationing, whose base is the deconstruction of classic tailored pieces such as jackets and shirts. On the other hand, it presents a soft part composed of Bermuda shorts, vests and cargo pants where the “bitten” pants, halter necks and flared sleeves stand out.

The textures that predominate in this collection of young spirit are: Crochet, suede, velvet, wool and sequins.

Daniel Herranz, courtesy of Forbes México.

The edition of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico, in Merida, will take place in cultural tourism spaces such as Casa Faller, Museo Casa El Pinar and Hacienda Misné. All of them, spaces full of culture and elegance, began this November 24.

