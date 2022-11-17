Mayor Renan Barrera promotes economic exchange between Merida and Cuba

The Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, participated in the inauguration of the Mexican Pavilion at the Havana International Fair 2022, where he highlighted that the historic twinning with the cities of Cuba will strengthen the commercial chains of both localities.

At the protocol ceremony held in Havana, the Municipal President assured that trade promotion will be strengthened with this activity that brought together Yucatecan companies to showcase the quality of their products and services internationally, in addition to representing an opportunity to strengthen ties with those responsible for the distribution of Cuban products.

Accompanied by the Mexican Ambassador to Cuba, Miguel Díaz Reynoso; Gerardo Díaz de Zavala, representing the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal; Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment; Eloy Álvarez, Cuban Minister of Industry; and Juan Carlos García Granada, Cuban Minister of Tourism; Barrera Concha recalled the historical ties that exist with Cuba, as well as the shared cultural projects in which Cuban and Yucatecan talents have participated.

In this activity, the Municipal President led the delegation of Yucatecan businessmen such as the exporter Expo Mayab, the shipping line Naviyuc, PYP del Caribe, Paragua de la Peninsula S.A. de C.V., Hidrogenadora Yucateca, Pinturas Gamex, Acualim, among others.

“A large part of the activities we have in Mexico and Cuba have been reactivated after the pandemic, such as this Pavilion within the International Fair, which seeks to strengthen commercial and industrial relations between the two countries, in which Mexican businessmen and entrepreneurs participate,” said the Mayor of Merida.

Meanwhile, Díaz Reynoso thanked the support of Ambassador Pedro Núñez Mosqueda, the Government of Cuba and the Yucatecan authorities for making this meeting a reality, which will bring together and integrate businessmen from both countries.

“It is of interest for the governments of both countries to bring the business sector closer, being this space the ideal reason to update Cuba’s regulatory agenda of how it is opening and modernizing to receive businessmen from other countries such as Mexico,” he abounded.



He indicated that business activity in Cuba is bearing fruit thanks to the perseverance of Mexican businessmen who have found opportunities to continue promoting the growth of the Mexican economy in Cuba.

Following the invitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to participate in the Havana 2022 International Fair, the Municipal President held a working meeting at the Mexican Embassy to present alternatives to strengthen the commercial promotion of Yucatecan products.

At the meeting, the Mayor highlighted that Merida is growing every day in terms of connectivity with an offer of 24 weekly flights on six international routes, 158 weekly flights on nine domestic routes and five weekly direct flights to Havana.

In the presentation of this proposal for trade promotion synergies, he recalled that it is possible to create joint agendas, as is the case in cultural activities, where Cuba has participated in major events held in Merida such as the presentation of Grupo Synthesis in the White Night held in May, Rey Vikingo in La Víspera last October, there was also the Choreographer Eduardo Blanco in La Noche Blanca in October with the Flash Mob Nuestra America, with 250 dancers, the singer Ernesto Blanco, preceded by his success in the Cuban Art Factory, among others.

Just a few days ago, he added, from November 3 to 5, the program “Merida in Havana” was held in this city, which attracted both Cubans and visitors and was an important artistic show that highlighted our strengths in this field.

Finally, he said that the presentation of the joint cultural activities are a sign of the collaborative work and the willingness of the Mexican and Cuban governments to build ties to continue promoting the different strengths that exist in each country, which will boost economic development on different fronts.

TYT Newsroom







