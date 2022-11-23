Mayor Renan Barrera presides over the State Roundtable for the Construction of Peace

As City Hall we join those actions that seek to maintain harmony and tranquility in Merida, which translates into investment, job creation, increased tourism and, above all, an economic reactivation that is extremely necessary in these times, said Mayor Renan Barrera Concha.

In the Salón de Cabildo of the Mérida City Hall, the Mayor headed the meeting with the public security corporations of the three levels of government, where the main issues related to crime rates, crime prevention strategies and the review of the agenda of coordinated work between institutions were analyzed.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Secretariat of National Defense, the Secretariat of the Navy and Armada of Mexico, the National Guard, the Attorney General’s Office, the National Intelligence Center, the Ministry of the Interior, the National Migration Institute, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Yucatan, the State Public Security Secretariat, the Civil Protection of Yucatan, the Directorate of the Municipal Police of Merida and the State Technical Secretariat.

In his opening message at the working session of the State Roundtable for Peace Building, Barrera Concha recalled that last week he met with Clara Luz Flores Carrales, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, to present the main issues on strengthening public security actions at the municipal level.

“This new proposal for crime prevention, whose fundamental objective is the strengthening of municipal and state police forces, prepares us to move towards this new scenario, collaborating with other social actors, such as civil organizations, federal, state and municipal security agencies,” he said.

In Merida, he added, we recognize the professionalism, dedication, commitment and work carried out by each of the institutions worthily represented here, to maintain the Yucatan capital as a national and international reference in public safety.

In addition to pointing out that the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, referred to Mérida as an example in terms of Security, the Mayor added that the Municipality heads a citizen agenda that deals with security and public order issues, where Meridanos and visitors feel protected thanks to the work of our public security institutions from the different levels of government.

Among the main topics discussed by the representatives of the different levels of government were the reinforcement of security in the police stations, the care of the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve, the creation of comprehensive crime prevention strategies, and the promotion of a culture of reporting crimes, among others.

TYT Newsroom







