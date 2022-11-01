Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi supervises works of the “Techos Firmes” program in the Flamboyanes community

To supervise the progress of the works belonging to the “Techos Firmes” program, Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, toured the homes of the Campestre Flamboyanes subdivision, where part of these works is being carried out.
The mayor noted that these works are being carried out at a good pace, since the first stage has already been completed and a second one will begin shortly, so that the applicants can have access to a decent house, especially at this time of year when temperatures drop considerably and it is considered sort of a “rainy season”.
It is worth mentioning that the benefits of the “Techos Firmes” program are to provide housing support to low-income families to enable them to achieve a better quality of life and standard of living.
One of, the beneficiaries Sugey Felipe Guzmán expressed her gratitude to Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi for this support.
She indicated that she requested this support some time ago, but that the current administration took up her case and they immediately went to her home to carry out the pertinent work so that she could have access to a roof. An eight people family live there.
The mayor was accompanied by the director of Urban Development and Public Works, Luis Alberto Castro Naal, who concluded by explaining that these works are also being carried out in the commissariats of Chelem, Chuburna, and Chicxulub Puerto.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
