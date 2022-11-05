Mauricio Vila voted the best Governor in the country

For his teamwork with citizens, the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, tops the list of governors’ performance with a 67 percent approval rating, according to the 32nd ranking prepared by C&E Research.

In the measurement carried out from October 21 to 29, Vila maintained the leadership he has assumed for a long time among state governors throughout the country after evaluating his work in the areas of security, finances, fight against poverty, employment and management of the pandemic.

These results are obtained after averaging the ratings given by 19,200 citizens who were consulted by telephone, 600 for each state.

In second place in the ranking is the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García Sepúlveda, of Movimiento Ciudadano, followed by three PAN governors who complete the Top 5: Mauricio Kuri González, of Querétaro; Diego Sinhué Rodríguez Vallejo, of Guanajuato and María Eugenia Campos Galván, of Chihuahua.

Since the beginning of his mandate, Vila Dosal has been working as a team with the people of Yucatan, which has resulted in the State becoming a magnet that attracts national and foreign investments, which generate thousands of quality jobs distributed in several municipalities and with salaries that improve the economy of families and reactivate local economies.

Vila Dosal’s tireless work has meant that while the country’s economy is growing at 5.9%, the State’s economy is growing at 8.1%; and that of the 25 thousand jobs that were lost during the pandemic, almost 50 thousand have been generated, that is, 25 thousand more than what was previously available.

Likewise, as a result of the promotion of Yucatan at a national and international level, in the first quarter of this year foreign investment increased by 442%, placing the state in first place in the whole country in this area.

It is very important to emphasize that once again this year Yucatan is reaffirmed as the safest state in all of Mexico, since in the first semester of this year, the crime rate dropped 66%.

This drop in the incidence of crime is the result of the security strategy, considered a national reference, called “Safe Yucatan”, in which police officers make a commitment to society and their own families, since the Yucatan police force is the only one in Mexico with a salary above the national average, with the right to obtain housing through Infonavit and have scholarships for their children.

In infrastructure works, there is a coordinated work with the federal and municipal governments as well as the civil society in projects such as the construction of 2 combined cycle electric power generation plants in Valladolid and Merida, both as a result of his efforts before the Federation to guarantee the supply of electric power, as well as the expansion of the Mayakan pipeline to guarantee the supply of natural gas to the state and contribute to reduce the cost of electricity rates.

Other projects of great importance are the expansion of the deep-sea port to install the largest shipyard in Latin America by the Italian company Fincantieri, the Great Park of “La Plancha”, the recently announced Gastronomic-Tourist Corridor, as well as the modernization of the public transportation system. Information Yucatan News.

