Mauricio Vila visits the port of Barcelona to analyze development opportunities for Progreso

On his tour of Spain, the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal visited the port of Barcelona, one of the most important in Europe, where he shared experiences in favor of the state and the port of Progreso.

The state president met with the president of the Port of Barcelona, Damià Calvet, with whom he discussed issues related to cargo, cruises, as well as issues related to logistics efficiency and port practices that are implemented there and could be applied in Yucatan.

It is worth mentioning that at the meeting they discussed the opportunities that the port of Progreso has to become one of the most important ports in the region.

What is Mauricio Vila doing in Spain?

Vila Dosal went to Spain to participate in the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2022, a meeting of the world’s most important smart cities, which took place in Barcelona.

Taking advantage of his stay in Europe, the state governor will carry out other activities for the benefit of the state, such as visiting the Irizar Group plant in the city of Aduna, which produces the Ie-Tram buses, and will visit the Cisco Innovation Center in Barcelona, an important company in technology and innovation, to learn about the capabilities of this site.

During his visit to the Port of Barcelona, he boarded the vessel ‘Consolat de Mar’, for a maritime tour of the port terminal.

It is worth mentioning that the government of Mauricio Vila Dosal has stood out for its management before the Federal Government to carry out the Expansion of Progreso so it can receive larger commercial ships and lower logistics costs, being that a few days ago an agreement was signed with the Ministry of the Navy (Semar) that will continue with the coordination, promotion and implementation of the work.

