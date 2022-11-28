Marchs in support of Lopez Obrador in Quintana Roo fell short of expectations

Approximately 150 supporters of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) participated yesterday in the march called by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Cancún.

Since 10 am, public officials and some citizens appeared in downtown Cancun with signs and comments in support of AMLO’s macro projects, such as the Mayan train, the Tulum airport, as well as the electoral reform and the 4T.

Although there were voices that warned that the march would serve to show full support to the federal government, at least in Quintana Roo it was far from having the impact that the march against the electoral reform that intends to weaken the National Electoral Institute had.

The Morena contingent walked from the Ceviche traffic circle to the Monument to the History of Mexico, even though the original plan was to reach the esplanade of the Municipal Palace.

For the march on this occasion, all those sympathetic to the party in power were invited.

Hugo Alday Nieto, president of the justice commission of the XVII Legislature of the Congress of Quintana Roo, declared that only people from Benito Juarez participated in the march.

The march had a white balance and lasted about one hour.

The march in Playa del Carmen

In the case of Playa del Carmen, there was a miniscule march led by the former municipal president, Laura Beristain Navarrete.

The contingent was made up of about 15 people, who walked through some streets of that city, with a sign and banners in support of the federal government.

On social networks, both state and municipal government officials bragged about their participation in Mexico City.

In Chetumal, signs of support for the Mexican president were also practically nule.

It should be noted that this mobilization was promoted after the march in favor of INE both in the city and nationally where around 600 thousand people participated, and that at least in Quintana Roo it was around 25 times larger, than what took place on Sunday, November 27th.

