Man takes severe beating at the Mérida Country Club parking lot (Watch Video)

Two men got into a fistfight in the parking lot of the Country Club in Merida over an alleged fraud in the purchase of a luxury automobile.
(Por Esto!).- An alleged fraud was the motive for a man to beat up another who was in the parking lot of the Country Club in Mérida.
Through a video circulating on social networks, it can be seen how he approaches the SUV and begins to hit it. The driver gets out of the vehicle and is greeted with a slap on the face, then a punch, and then the Cuban shows some of his street fighting repertoire.
Allegedly, the victim had swindled the assailant with a false invoice for a luxury car. In the video, a woman can even be heard saying: “you are a thief, you’re a crook”.
The man gets back into his vehicle to stop being beaten.
Agents of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, and the Cubans explained they were victims of fraud when acquiring an expensive luxury car from that man.
The alleged fraudster managed to avoid going directly to the Prosecutor’s Office, since he asked for an ambulance, as he said he was not feeling good after the beating he took.
🔴 #Yucatán | Dos hombres protagonizaron una pelea en el Country Club de Mérida. 🤦🏽— Por Esto! Online (@PorEstoOnline) October 30, 2022
Al parecer un fraude habría detonado el enojo que terminó con golpes y agresiones 👇🏻
Más información: https://t.co/IaZmK8enww pic.twitter.com/JJzZTEJ1wI
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
