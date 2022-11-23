Man robs store, celebrates in cantina and is finally arrested in Kinchil, Yucatan

Two different police incidents took place on Tuesday, November 22nd, in the municipality of Kinchil, which caused police mobilization.

The first case, which generated police mobilization, was that of the alleged thief identified as Fernando P.P., (aka) “Huero”, 52 years old, from Merida, but a resident of this town for decades. He was arrested in the center of Kinchil, when he was leaving a bar.

According to the report, Fer, who lives on 11th street between 16th and 18th, north of this community, took advantage of the fact that he lives next to a store, so it was easy for him to take two cell phones, merchandise, and even cash (the amount was not known) from the register.

However, in one of his thieving moves, the owner, Mrs. Leticia Dzul, caught him red-handed. Her husband, Mr. Lázaro Tzuc, issued a formal complaint. In the end, the alleged thief had to be arrested in a Cantina, where he was spending some of the cash he allegedly stole from the store. He was taken to the municipal jail, where, after reaching an agreement, he said he would return everything he had stolen from Don Lazaro’s store.

A fire broke out in a “Palapa” house

Kinchil residents were able to put out a fire in a house made of palm located on 28th street between 27th and 31st in the Glorieta neighborhood of this town, with buckets of water.

Don Manuel Jesús Canul (a) “Don Arandú” thanked the residents for this gesture, as he was lying in his hammock when the fire started.

Firefighters from SSP car number 845 arrived at the scene, along with the Municipal Police, but the fire was already out.

Apparently, the incident was due to a short circuit.

TYT Newsroom







