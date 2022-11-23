Man robs store, celebrates in cantina and is finally arrested in Kinchil, Yucatan

Two different police incidents took place on Tuesday, November 22nd, in the municipality of Kinchil, which caused police mobilization.
The first case, which generated police mobilization, was that of the alleged thief identified as Fernando P.P., (aka) “Huero”, 52 years old, from Merida, but a resident of this town for decades. He was arrested in the center of Kinchil, when he was leaving a bar.
According to the report, Fer, who lives on 11th street between 16th and 18th, north of this community, took advantage of the fact that he lives next to a store, so it was easy for him to take two cell phones, merchandise, and even cash (the amount was not known) from the register.
However, in one of his thieving moves, the owner, Mrs. Leticia Dzul, caught him red-handed. Her husband, Mr. Lázaro Tzuc, issued a formal complaint. In the end, the alleged thief had to be arrested in a Cantina, where he was spending some of the cash he allegedly stole from the store. He was taken to the municipal jail, where, after reaching an agreement, he said he would return everything he had stolen from Don Lazaro’s store.
A fire broke out in a “Palapa” house
Kinchil residents were able to put out a fire in a house made of palm located on 28th street between 27th and 31st in the Glorieta neighborhood of this town, with buckets of water.
Don Manuel Jesús Canul (a) “Don Arandú” thanked the residents for this gesture, as he was lying in his hammock when the fire started.
Firefighters from SSP car number 845 arrived at the scene, along with the Municipal Police, but the fire was already out.
Apparently, the incident was due to a short circuit.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In October, almost 10 thousand people arrived in Yucatán by plane
During the month of October, the.
-
Mexico fan misses World Cup match vs Poland due to an accident in Merida
A fan of the Mexican National.
-
Mayor Renan Barrera presides over the State Roundtable for the Construction of Peace
As City Hall we join those.
-
Bilingual inclusion, language program launched in Yucatan schools
Liborio Vidal Aguilar, head of the.
-
Mayor Renan Barrera recognizes the role of the municipal police and park rangers in Merida
This year, the Municipal Police Department.
-
New study finds link between Covid and Diabetes
Over the course of the pandemic,.
-
Mexican government asks the US to “go easy” on travel advisories
Officials in Mexico have asked the United.
-
Tourist fined for climbing Chichen Itza’s castle steps
The National Institute of Anthropology and.
-
Mayan underworld: the new Covid subvariant surged in Yucatan
Mexico is experiencing a downward trend.
-
6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Mexican Pacific coast near Baja California
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake off the coast of.
Leave a Comment