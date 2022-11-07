López Obrador reviews progress of important projects for Yucatán

As part of his 10th visit to Yucatán, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reviewed the progress of federal projects such as sections 3 and 4 of the Tren Maya, the 2 combined cycle power plants, the Gran Parque de la Plancha and the expansion of the Port of Progreso.

In a new follow-up meeting, AMLO and Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal agreed to maintain coordination and a close relationship to promote these works aimed at detonating the state’s capacities.

In the presence of the director of the National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur), Javier May Rodríguez, the President followed up on the progress of the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún, both part of the Mayan Train project.

Regarding this project, the Governor stated that it brings with it many benefits for the State’s economy, with the arrival of more tourists to the State through a fast and comfortable means of transportation, but also with the important generation of sources of employment.

Lopez Obrador also reviewed what is being done as part of the Gran Parque de “La Plancha” project, a work that started last September 20th.

Progreso Deep Sea Port

They also discussed the progress of the expansion project of the Puerto de Altura de Progreso, with which Yucatan is moving towards an important portuary development by being able to receive larger commercial ships and reduce logistics costs.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago the State Government signed an agreement with the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) that will allow the coordination, promotion and execution of the work to improve logistic conditions and increase Yucatan’s competitive advantages.

Likewise, as part of this work meeting, AMLO and Vila Dosal, accompanied by the director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett Díaz, discussed the construction of 2 combined cycle power generation plants in Valladolid and Mérida to guarantee the supply of electricity, as well as the expansion of the Mayakán pipeline to guarantee natural gas to the state.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

