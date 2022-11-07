López Obrador reviews progress of important projects for Yucatán

As part of his 10th visit to Yucatán, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reviewed the progress of federal projects such as sections 3 and 4 of the Tren Maya, the 2 combined cycle power plants, the Gran Parque de la Plancha and the expansion of the Port of Progreso.
In a new follow-up meeting, AMLO and Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal agreed to maintain coordination and a close relationship to promote these works aimed at detonating the state’s capacities.
In the presence of the director of the National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur), Javier May Rodríguez, the President followed up on the progress of the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún, both part of the Mayan Train project.
Regarding this project, the Governor stated that it brings with it many benefits for the State’s economy, with the arrival of more tourists to the State through a fast and comfortable means of transportation, but also with the important generation of sources of employment.
Lopez Obrador also reviewed what is being done as part of the Gran Parque de “La Plancha” project, a work that started last September 20th.
Progreso Deep Sea Port
They also discussed the progress of the expansion project of the Puerto de Altura de Progreso, with which Yucatan is moving towards an important portuary development by being able to receive larger commercial ships and reduce logistics costs.
It is worth mentioning that a few days ago the State Government signed an agreement with the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) that will allow the coordination, promotion and execution of the work to improve logistic conditions and increase Yucatan’s competitive advantages.
Likewise, as part of this work meeting, AMLO and Vila Dosal, accompanied by the director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett Díaz, discussed the construction of 2 combined cycle power generation plants in Valladolid and Mérida to guarantee the supply of electricity, as well as the expansion of the Mayakán pipeline to guarantee natural gas to the state.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Two suspects in the murder of French couple in Valladolid were captured in Querétaro and Guanajuato
As a result of an exhaustive.
-
On November 13th, demonstrations will be held in 12 Mexican cities to defend the INE
Civil society, private initiatives, students, housewives,.
-
These are the perfects snacks to take to the beach
A few things are necessary for.
-
Mall “Santa Claus” turned out to be infamous serial killer
Bruce McArthur was a gardener who.
-
The exact place in Merida where Mexican movie star Pedro Infante died
The classic little corner store, with.
-
Merida councilwoman insists on animal registration at CEMCA
Authorities are asking for a strategy.
-
OSY to announce changes in programming, after fire at the Peón Contreras theater
During this week, the directors of.
-
CONALEP railroad technicians are being hired for the construction of the Mayan Train Project in Campeche
The workshops of the Mayan Train.
-
Uber Moto is an out-of-regulation service in Merida: OMSM
Following the announcement of the start.
-
Earthquake in Kanasín, Yucatan
The municipality of Kanasín sent an.
Leave a Comment