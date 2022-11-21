Lopez Obrador led the annual parade for the Mexican Revolution

Accompanied by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, as well as the secretaries of National Defense and the Navy, Luis Cresencio Sandoval and Rafael Ojeda, respectively, the president kicked off this commemoration.
During the ceremony, López Obrador also handed out different promotions in Times of Peace to members of the Army, Navy and Air Force.
It is worth mentioning that the Mexican Revolution parade was brought forward; that is, it was earlier so that it would not overlap with the schedule of the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which begins today.
Last November 18, in his morning conference, López Obrador announced that today’s activity would be earlier so that citizens could enjoy it, as well as the World Cup.
The parade will start early so that the Qatar soccer ceremony can be seen later and so can the match, since not everything has to be politics, but also recreation and sports,” he mentioned.
Other guests at this event include the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, Santiago Creel and Armando Armenta Mier, respectively, and the presiding minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar.
In addition, the Secretary of Economy, Rogelio Ramírez de la O; the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López; among others.
TYT Newsroom
