Lopez Obrador invites Lula Da Silva to visit Mexico

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, held a phone call with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazilian President-elect, on Monday, October 31 to congratulate him after his victory in Sunday’s presidential elections and invite him to visit the country on November 24.

The meeting, the Mexican president proposed, will be within the framework of the Pacific Alliance summit to be held in the city of Oaxaca, capital of the state of the same name in southern Mexico, on November 25.

“Look president-elect, brother, friend, comrade, I remind you that when you were in Mexico (last March) you made the commitment that before you took office you were going to visit us and there is a possibility,” said López Obrador.

Then, he recalled that the meeting of that trade bloc will be attended by presidents Gabriel Boric, from Chile; Pedro Castillo, from Peru; Gustavo Petro, from Colombia, and Guillermo Lasso, from Ecuador, “and I am also inviting Alberto (Fernández, from Argentina). I would very much like you to join us one day,” he said.

López Obrador pointed out that “on November 23 the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, will be in Mexico, but on the 24th I would like us to meet (with Lula) in Mexico City, it is Thursday and if you want to stay longer this is your home and if not, stay with us that day and you can return to Brazil the following day”.

In the 11-minute call, which was broadcast live on his YouTube channel, López Obrador congratulated the Brazilian and Lula Da Silva thanked him for the gesture.

“It has been a war but democracy has won,” Lula said in the call, in which he explained that “the majority of poor people were the ones who elected us president of the republic,” the Brazilian added.

“Yes, I noticed it and I was very pleased, it is once again clear that the (Brazilian) people are grateful, they never forgot about you,” said López Obrador.

This Monday, during his morning press conference from the National Palace in Mexico City, the Mexican president said he was “happy, very happy” for Lula’s victory in Sunday’s elections in Brazil and said he admired the electoral system of that country.

