López Obrador declared that the “4T” will have a long life

On Wednesday, November 23, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, assured that the 4T (as he calls his regime) will have a long life due to the support of the people since they are happy with their government.
4T stands for “Fourth Transformation”. The president holds the theory that the first transformation of Mexico was the Mexican Independence; according to AMLO, the second transformation came with the so-called “Reforma” (Spanish: “Reform”) liberal political and social revolution in Mexico between 1854 and 1876 under the principal leadership of Benito Juárez; then, Lopez Obrador claims that the third transformation took place at the time of the Mexican Revolution, at the beginning of the 20th Century. And so he states that his administration marks the “Fourth Transformation” of Mexico.
“If the people are visibly happy about the transformation and as long as the people are happy, there is a possibility of continuing the transformation process,” Lopez Obrador said during his daily morning press conference.
“Do you think that the people are going to vote for parties that do not want the elderly to be given a pension?” he questioned and added that former President Vicente Fox wanted to put the elderly to work, “as if they had not worked their whole lives, that is the Fox’s mentality,” AMLO concluded.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexicans and Argentinians clash in Doha previous to Saturday’s match (Watch Video)
On Saturday, November 26th, the match.
-
Company that caused explosion in Uman is shut down
Municipal authorities of Umán accompanied by.
-
American sports fishing company expelled from Brazil’s indigenous land
Federal courts in Brazil have ordered.
-
AMLO celebrates Mexican Navy Day in Colima
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador led the commemoration.
-
Merida hosts its first WTA World Tour event
A new history in women’s tennis.
-
Disney Magic Cruise arrives for the first time in Progreso, Yucatán: more dates to come
Yucatan receives the arrival of tourists.
-
Qatar 2022. FIFA opens proceedings against Mexico for fans’ discriminatory chanting
FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday opened.
-
Outbreak of AH5N1 avian flu detected in Yucatan farm
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural.
-
Man robs store, celebrates in cantina and is finally arrested in Kinchil, Yucatan
Two different police incidents took place.
-
In October, almost 10 thousand people arrived in Yucatán by plane
During the month of October, the.
Leave a Comment