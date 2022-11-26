In operation, the Kanasín Municipal Police arrested a gang of motorcycle thieves on this day, made up of 4 members, two of whom were minors.
KANASÍN, Yuc., November 25, 2022.-This action allowed the recovery of three motorcycles that had reports of theft.
The suspects are GACC of 15 years of age; 15-year-old JEEC; 22-year-old JMYI; and, 22-year-old JAQS.
The two minors were sent to the Center for Juvenile Offenders, while the other two were made available to the Public Ministry.
In the operation, three Itálica brand motorcycles of different characteristics were recovered and that had been stolen on various dates in the city of Kanasín.
TYT Newsroom
