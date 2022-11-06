It’s confirmed, a short circuit caused the fire at Peón Contreras Theater

Through a press release, the State Government confirmed that a short circuit was the cause of the fire at the Jose Peon Contreras Theater. The State Attorney General’s Office in coordination with Civil Protection analyzed the damage caused by the fire, while the expert appraisals continue to quantify the losses.
As we previously informed you in The Yucatan Times, the National Institute of Anthropology and History is also working on the damage, as the building is considered an important cultural heritage site.
The theater has a capacity for 1,000 spectators distributed in the Luneta, stalls, three levels, and Gallery. It also has three temporary exhibition halls, a bookstore, offices, a cafeteria, and an administration area.
It is currently the most important cultural precinct in the state, hosting national and international events, theatrical plays, opera, music, dance, variety shows, children’s shows, festivals, and conferences.
