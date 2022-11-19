International specialists in enology and viticulture to host event in Yucatán

At the Official Ceremony to Announce the Venue of the Mexico Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (Concours Mondial de Bruxelles), this Wednesday a vine plant was handed over as a stafe to confirm that Yucatán will host this event in 2023, the first time a non-wine producing site has been chosen, due to its gastronomic relevance.

The Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur) has worked hand in hand with the private sector to position Yucatán as a destination with a first-class culinary proposal.

This announcement strengthens and confirms both the quality of the territory in this area and the recognition that its capital has, which gives way to be placed again in the eyes of the international gastronomic industry, as well as the most prestigious specialists in oenology and viticulture on the planet.

Our state is rich in culture, traditions and gastronomy; the safest in the country, and recently, the culinary epicenter of Latin America, when the 50 Best Restaurants and the first “Sabores de Yucatán” Festival took place, with the participation of chefs considered the best in the world.

Now, it will host this championship dedicated to rewarding and promoting the best products made by Mexican hands; it will attract opinion leaders from different continents who will broadcast in their media and channels the achievements of North American winemaking and the production of regional spirits.

It was highlighted that, although the territory is not characterized as a wine producer, its contemporary gastronomic explosion has expanded the offer of restaurants, where it is essential to have a liquor menu to balance the dishes of their respective menus.

For this reason, the consumption of high quality wines that can be found in the reserves of the establishments recognized as the best, accompanied by the advice and counseling of experienced sommeliers, has spread.

It was also recalled that henequen has been fundamental in the local history throughout the centuries and the industrialization of this good boosted the apogee of the southeast of the Republic, by exporting the green gold and its derivatives to supply the textile demand of a good part of the world.

With this, the history of Agave fourcroydes as a raw material for beverages was slow to begin, unlike tequila and mezcal; today, Yucatán offers spirits of great quality and tradition, in addition to xtabentún, an iconic drink based on honey and aniseed.

Mérida, one of the five best cities in the world to visit according to Condé Nast Traveler, will host the contest, with which the state authorities reiterate their commitment to add value to gastronomy, an industry with a transversal impact and economic benefits for many families.

This event travels every year to different productive regions to promote their brotherhood and exalt the diversity of the wine or spirits heritage of Mexico and North America; 27 judges taste and qualify more than 500 labels from approximately 80 houses to select the best of the country.

It has also been held twice in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Aguascalientes, Chihuahua and, this year, it arrived in Parras de la Fuente, Pueblo Mágico de Coahuila, famous for being the site of the first winery in the continent.

Azucena Ramos, Secretary of Tourism and Development of Magical Towns of Coahuila, presented the baton at the “Rivero Gonzalez” Vineyard, with Antonio Rivero Larrea, head of the Board of Directors of this place, as well as the respective president and director of the Concours, Baudouin Havaux and Carlos Borboa.

TYT Newsroom







