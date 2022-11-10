Interior Secretary highlights Yucatecan government’s high level of vision

As part of the activities of the legislative agenda, the Solemn Session previously approved by the plenary was held, which was attended by the Governor of the State, Mauricio Vila Dosal, and the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, who explained to the LXIII Legislature the content and scope of the reforms, additions, and repeals of various provisions of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States regarding the national guard.

In his speech, the President of the Board of Government and Political Coordination of the Congress, Deputy Víctor Hugo Lozano Poveda, emphasized that Yucatán, besides being culturally and traditionally rich, also stands out for its public security, positioning itself as the safest entity and one of the most visited by national and foreign tourists.

He also recognized the work of those who contribute to maintaining that security, such as the Yucatan police force, which has been evaluated as the best in all of Mexico, “Today, we are fortunate to have police officers who are capable and up to the level of what our state needs. This is possible thanks to the commitment that the State Government has with our police officers, with their training, with their personal growth, and also with that of their families”.

“It is with this conviction, that we are here with the Secretary of the Interior and the Governor of the State, prioritizing common objectives that will always benefit Yucatecan families”, he continued.

Legislator Lozano Poveda pointed out that the tripartite collaboration between the Federal and State Governments and the State Congress has paid off for Yucatecan society and once again the commitment to work together for the benefit of all is present.

“In this sense, security is a priority for us, because Yucatan continues to grow and this implies new challenges for the future. As the Legislative Branch, it is up to us to guarantee that this growth is reflected in new opportunities without restricting the peaceful environment that is so characteristic of our state,” he added.

The Interior Secretary, Adán Augusto López Hernández, thanked the legislators for the opportunity to present and share the constitutional reform initiative so that the scope and benefits for society are known.

In his message, the Interior Secretary assured that Yucatan is a state that is in the spotlight and represents an example to follow, a state where there is no need to talk about National Guard or armed forces because he is convinced that Yucatan is supportive and committed.

“This initiative would be part of the formation of the Yucatecan people, we appeal to a call to conscience and put the interest of the country first so that together we are able to rebuild peace and win the battle against insecurity,” he concluded.

At the end of his participation, the Board of Directors announced that the next ordinary session would be held on Wednesday, November 16 at 11:00 am.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments