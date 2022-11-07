Influenza claims first victim in Yucatan

Confirmed cases of influenza continue to increase in Yucatan, according to federal health authorities.
The latest report from the National Epidemiological Surveillance System indicates that 17 positive cases have been reported in the state, which is already in its seasonal phase, and which have doubled in the last few days.
Meanwhile, the first death of the season, which officially started last October, has already been registered.
Nationwide, 751 positive cases of influenza have been confirmed, mainly in the states of Nuevo Leon, which has 22.4% of the cases, Colima with 15.8%, Baja California Sur with 6.8%, Queretaro with 6.8% and Puebla with 5.7%.
There were 7 deaths due to influenza in the states of Colima, Yucatan, Puebla, Veracruz, and Jalisco, all with one case.
The report of the federal authorities indicates that 86% of the cases are due to influenza AH3N2, 10.1% to influenza A Non-Subtypifiable, 3.6% to influenza AH1N1, and 0.3% to influenza B, while the age group 25 to 29 years old has been the most affected by the disease.
