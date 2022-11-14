INE Yucatán sets position on electoral reform

The General Executive Board of the National Electoral Institute of Yucatan, based in Merida, issued a statement in which it set its position regarding the events held all across the Mexican Republic, particularly in Yucatan where thousands of people went to the facilities located in Colonia Mexico to demonstrate against the electoral reform.

(La Verdad Noticias).- Free and authentic elections are a conquest of generations of Mexicans who believed and still believe that democracy is the only path to peace and sustainable development, based on equality, freedom, and the full exercise of civil rights.

Civil society and political actors have delineated and perfected, after almost four decades, the rules of the democratic game and an effective and professional institution that has allowed, through elections, anyone can obtain triumph, since the citizens are the only ones who decide it with the power of their vote and making use of their INE.

The General Executive Board (JGE) of INE is the technical body responsible for conducting federal electoral processes and assisting in the execution of local elections in Mexico. With the support of specialists in electoral matters, including the professional electoral career service, this bodyorganized 18 national electoral processes from 1991 to 2012. As of 2014, already as INE, has conducted more than 330 national and local elections.

Throughout its history, INE has given clear evidence of strict compliance with its guiding principles: certainty, legality, independence, impartiality, objectivity and maximum publicity. Hand in hand with millions of citizens, we have delivered free and authentic elections to the country time and time again, WITHOUT fraud. This has motivated Mexico to have a great international prestige in elections and also that INE, formed by a body of professional people, is today the civil institution with the greatest credibility and trust among Mexican citizens.

We consider that the discussion on a new and eventual political-electoral reform must recover the historical background of our democratic transition and the experience of more than 30 years in the organization of elections. We, the members of the JGE, express our full willingness to collaborate in the deliberations or decision-making processes on technical and procedural aspects of this matter.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments