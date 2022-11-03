INAH must answer for irregularities with street vendors in Chichen Itza

Luis Ojeda, general secretary of the National Union of Conservative Architects of Cultural Heritage of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), said that the same General Directorate must answer for the street vendors’ Mafias in Chichen Itza.

When questioned about irregularities, such as having to give an economic “collaboration” to obtain sales permits in the area, which has caused complaints in business chambers and among the gastronomic sector, he replied: “I am not the director of INAH, you should ask the director of INAH why this is happening.”

He denied that the union receives resources to let street vendors through and assured that he is not against the Gastronomic Corridor between 60th Street and 47th Street.

At the beginning of the press conference, a group of architects who belong to two groups of these professionals raised their rejection of the work, since they do not know if there was planning or it is only seen for the interests of the businesses in the area.

At the insistence, they acknowledged not knowing the issue, while Ojeda showed that he does not know if there are permits from this federal agency to carry out the work.

Finally, the INAH officials did not comment when they were told that the project has the support of President López Obrador and the consent of the State Congress.

