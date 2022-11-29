In Yucatán, the lives of people with motor disabilities are being transformed

With the support of Governor Mauricio Vila Dotal, 12 will travel to Mexico City, where they will receive wheelchairs and training from the Vida Independiente organization.

A total of 12 Yucatecans with motor disabilities will travel to Mexico City with the support of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, where they will receive personalized wheelchairs and training in the use of this functional aid, as part of their social inclusion, by the international organization Vida Independiente.

From December 28 to December 1, the beneficiaries will be in the country’s capital, after receiving economic support from the Governor to buy plane tickets; they will attend the course on techniques to master this implement, which will be completely new and customized for each person.

The General Director of the Institute for the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (Iipedey), María Teresa Vázquez Baqueiro, highlighted that this type of action contributes to social inclusion, since it allows them to improve their mobility opportunities, as stated in the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Likewise, the official explained that the referred association is dedicated to social and labor integration of people with motor disabilities, through physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as the handling of the chairs, to achieve a real interaction with those on foot.

In this sense, he celebrated the sum of efforts and wills between civil society and Government, which allows to put into practice one of the most heartfelt demands of those who live with this condition.

As part of the agenda of activities in Mexico City, on December 1, there will be a legislative rally, in coordination with the Chamber of Deputies, as part of an exercise to raise awareness of the barriers that this sector faces on a daily basis.

Subsequently, the beneficiaries from Yucatán will receive the support in a ceremony at the Legislative Palace of San Lazaro, where 500 chairs will be delivered to inhabitants of various entities of the Republic.

Through these strategies, the administration headed by Vila Dosal works for inclusion, and reaffirms its commitment to promote more and better opportunities for people with disabilities.

TYT Newsroom







