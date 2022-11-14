Hurricane season ends this month

The head of the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy), Enrique Alcocer Basto, said that although the most active stage of the hurricane season has passed, it will end at the end of this month, so he insists that the population cannot lower its guard.
In an interview, he pointed out that even if the Hurricane Season is over, Procivy maintains the surveillance of atmospheric conditions in the Atlantic Ocean sector.
“It is still active in the Atlantic Ocean. But, the cold fronts have helped us a lot so that there are no cyclone threats in the Yucatan Peninsula but we cannot lower our guard,” he explained.
He pointed out that one system even formed this month, hurricane “Nicole”, which impacted the United States, although the Yucatan sector has remained unaffected.
According to reports from the National Meteorological Service (SMN), 14 named tropical systems have formed, 6 of which have been tropical storms and 8 have reached hurricane status, of which 2 were considered major hurricanes.
It is expected that, gradually, the possibility of cyclone formation will decrease until this period formally concludes.
“We cannot be sure that there will be no more cyclones yet, the hurricane season ends until November 30 and, of course, the possibilities are decreasing, the formation of cyclones is decreasing”, he remarked.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
