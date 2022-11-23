How to prepare the most delicious Thanksgiving Dressing

The Thanksgiving countdown is on, and we bet the dinner is what you’re expecting the most, now everyone has their non-negotiable recipes that just must be made every single year, for us, it is always the dressing, which some call it stuffing. Now there are many varieties of dressing, but for The Yucatan Times, the classic and maybe a bit old school recipe is our favorite.

You probably haven’t heard about the clam dressing, but we promise that you are going to love adding this recipe to your holiday table, if you are not a clam fan don’t worry have a bite of this amazing dish and let us know if it changed your mind!

Ingredients:

3 Cups Cubed Cooked Cornbread

2 Cups Cubed Day Old Bread

1 dozen shucked and chopped quahog clams; liquor reserved

1 Lb. Bacon

1/2 Cup Chopped Celery

1 Finely Diced Onion

1 Tbsp. Chopped Fresh Sage

1 Tbsp. Chopped Fresh Rosemary

1 Tbsp. Chopped Fresh Thyme

1 Tsp. Poultry Seasoning

2 Tbsp. Butter

1 Tsp. Salt

1/2 Tsp. Black Pepper

2/3 Cup-3/4 Cup Turkey Broth (can also use chicken broth)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place cornbread and bread cubes onto a baking sheet and toast for 10 minutes to dry out slightly. Turn heat on oven back up to 350 degrees after bread is toasted and let bread cool. Add stock to a small saucepan and heat on low. In a large skillet, add bacon and sauté until browned. Remove from pan. In the same skillet, add butter, onion, celery, clams and clam liquor, herbs, and salt and pepper and sauté for 5-7 minutes until vegetables start to get tender. Add the bacon back into the skillet and cook for another 2-3 minutes. In a large bowl combine cornbread cubes, bread cubes, cooked bacon and veggie mixture, and clams and gently toss careful not to break up cornbread too much. Slowly pour half of the broth over the dressing. Add the poultry seasoning at this time and the rest of the broth a little at a time until ingredients are just moistened, but not too wet. Taste test at this time and add more salt and pepper if needed. Pour the dressing into a greased 9 x 13 baking dish into an even layer. Bake for 45-60 minutes until the top of the dressing is browned nicely.

