Holbox Port Captaincy opposes Ferry route to El Cuyo

The company Empresa de Trasbordadores de Holbox, S. A. de C. V. has been denied authorization to operate in the port of El Cuyo. The problems that prevail on the Kantunilkín-Chiquilá highway are preventing the tourists from arriving in because the inhabitants have been opposed, ever since the municipal authorities held a meeting with a group selected for a maritime route, in addition to the fact that for years Holbox and El Cuyo have had old rivalries.

Jessica Yuriria Moguel Argáez, legal representative of the above mentioned company, by virtue of this social problem that prevails on the Kantunilkín-Chiquilá highway, requested authorization for the departure of passenger boats to El Cuyo, and vice versa, until passage on the highway is reestablished, But this was denied by the Port Captaincy and the inhabitants are also opposed to this measure and think that this is just an excuse, as in previous dates the inhabitants prevented a ferry route, since the large ship chains only seek their own benefit and do not care for the people.

In November 2021, the municipal president of Tizimín, Pedro Francisco Couoh Suaste, announced that a maritime route would be opened to connect the port of El Cuyo with the island of Holbox, Quintana Roo.

Also, it was said that he met with the mayor of Lázaro Cárdenas, Quintana Roo, Emir Bellos Tun; the owner of Holbox Express boats, Ismael Moguel; businesswoman Bárbara Hernández, owner of Hotel Las Nubes, and Israel Loría, representative of Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquín González.

According to the information provided, the purpose was to offer tourism a new service that could help to reactivate the economy of this place.

It was announced that the port infrastructure would be adapted, for boats with a capacity for 100 to 150 passengers.

The service was supposed to start operations in the first months of 2022, but residents opposed it, claiming that it was an authoritarian decision made by the mayor, without contemplating the businessmen .

Given the problem Holbox is experiencing due to the road closure by a group of Ejidatarios, it is currently facing endless problems to get tourists out in time to catch their flights, however, they were denied the alternative of embarking and disembarking tourists at the nearest point.

Inhabitants have made it known that the port still does not have the infrastructure for this accelerated growth and mass tourism, as they still maintain to preserve their natural environment and continue to offer international tourism the beauties of the federal biosphere reserve.

These problems have also brought to light that Holbox in previous years closed its doors to the port of El Cuyo, and they recalled these frictions, because of which they refuse to have any trade and tourism relationship with this site.

