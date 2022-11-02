Herencia Viva Yucatán: Yucatecan products promoted and for sale in national and international markets

Artisans and entrepreneurs from the 106 municipalities of Yucatan will be able to apply for the program Herencia Viva Yucatan, which will be a sales platform through physical or online stores, which will represent the state in national and international meetings.

(SIPSE).- The Yucatan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM) pointed out that this plan has already been announced during meetings held in Izamal, Valladolid, Tekax and Merida, attended by representatives of the 106 municipalities.

It was explained that the informative meetings with these representatives were held to provide them with information that will enable them to identify and nominate those who can join the plan.

There will be five categories of products to be offered by the marketing company, which are

food,

beverages

handicrafts

textiles

cosmetics

Subsequently, others will be incorporated, always in close visual relation with the Yucatan Travel destination brand and the Made in Yucatan certification.

As part of these actions, the goods will be promoted and sold online through Mercado Libre and the herenciaviva.com website.

The head of the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM), Antonio González Blanco, highlighted that the intention of this program is to reflect the tradition of the area, with a new image, to express that in the territory people live in harmony with nature and its resources.

“We will be implementing joint marketing strategies, with promotion and advertising in digital media, as well as activations that continue to turn the eyes of people towards Yucatan, with the very clear objective of continuing to work as a single team, to promote the wonders and increase the consumption of Yucatecan products in Mexico and the world,” said the official.

