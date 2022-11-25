Have you heard of the ‘Harry Styles tamales’? You can buy them outside the Foro Sol in Mexico City!

After three years of waiting, Mexico City fans will finally be able to enjoy the music of Harry Styles. Although this is not the first time he has visited Mexico City, the British recording artist continues to cause a sensation on social networks with his visit to our country.
So much so, that the vendors outside the Foro Sol, where the concert will take place, know Styles’ audience and know what they are looking for. In addition to unofficial merchandise with thousands of varieties, they now also offer “Harry Styles tamales”.
In the vicinity of the forum, a guy was selling his products in different presentations, from green tamales, mole tamales, sweets and even in slices.
✨️Tamales Harry Styles✨️— Harry Styles México (@HarryMexOficial) November 25, 2022
2018 2022 pic.twitter.com/56fndKiWPs
TYT Newsroom
