Havana’s first LGBTQ+ hotel opens

The historic building, inaugurated in 1860, is located next to Cuba’s National Capitol, the National Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of the Revolution. It is owned by Grupo Gaviota, the country’s leading hotel group, and as of today hosts a new establishment under the management of Axel Hotels, which has an initial 10-year contract.

(Hotel Sur).- The project began in 2017 when Grupo Gaviota contacted Spanish firm to offer it the management of the asset. From that moment on, the adaptation and remodeling of the property according to the chain’s standards was set in motion (more data in Axel Chain is ready to open its LGBTIQ+ hotel in Havana).

The company is confident in the progressive recovery of Havana’s tourist activity and in this opening as a new and different concept in the country, due to the great social relevance in terms of visibility and normalization of the LGBTQ+ community that the arrival of the first gay hotel in the city represents.

Since the opening of its first hotel in Barcelona in 2003, Axel Hotels has been extending its network to different cities, both in Spain and abroad. In addition to establishments in the Catalan capital, Madrid, Gran Canaria, Ibiza and San Sebastian, it has hotels in Berlin and Miami. With the opening of the establishment in Cuba, it now has a total of 10 hotels.

