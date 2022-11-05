“Hanal Peek Xan 2022” is a fundraising pet costume contest that will take place on November 12 in Merida

In order to raise funds for the Cinco Patas A.C. association and to be able to continue helping canines and felines, next Saturday, November 12, the “Hanal Peek Xan” will take place for the tenth consecutive year, at the Concha Acústica del Parque de las Américas, with the participation of approximately 60 pets, as announced at a press conference.

The event was held virtually for two years, due to the pandemic, but now they are back, and they expect a greater call.

“Currently, we have a debt of almost 70 thousand pesos with the Planned Pethood veterinarian clicnic and this project helps us to spread our work, promote the family issue, accompany the little ones in costume and raise funds”, said Gabriela Romero Solís, president of the Agrupación Cinco Patas (Five Paws Association).

The contest will consist of a catwalk for pets and owners in costume, divided into three categories: Best costume for a purebred pet, Mestizo Pet and Best Binomial (owner and pet), with a free theme. Prizes will be awarded to the first three places in each division.

“It is the first event we do in person after the pandemic and we want to have a super party, it is completely family friendly and with a very rich program,” said Azalia May Ceballos, vice president of the Association.

The schedule of activities will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will include a demonstration of the traditional Mayan Ball Game “Pok ta Pok” by the team “A Wooje Maaaxo’on” from Tahdzibichén; a bazaar of local entrepreneurs to promote their brands; as well as raffles and other surprises.

In order to participate in the contest, the pet must be sociable and not in heat. Registrations are already open digitally and can also be processed the day of the event, starting at 5:00 p.m., with a recovery fee of 50 pesos. For the general public, admission is free.

The presentation was also attended by councilor Raúl Escalante Aguilar, president of the Special Commission of Paramunicipal Organizations of the Mérida City Council, as well as cartoonist Beatriz Castro Escalante, who will serve as members of the jury on the day of the event.

